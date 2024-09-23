Patriots RB Receives Legendary Comparison
The New England Patriots have started off the season with a 1-2 record. After suffering a 24-3 blowout loss to the New York Jets in Week 3, some of the hype about being a sleeper team to watch has died off.
Offensively, the team has struggled. Jacoby Brissett and the passing game have struggled mightily, but they have received great production in the ground game.
Rhamondre Stevenson, fresh off of signing a major four-year, $36 million contract extension during the offseason, has been very good.
Through the first three games of the season, he has racked up 224 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries. Those numbers average out to a solid 4.3 yards per carry.
Recently, former Patriots' legendary head coach Bill Belichick spoke out about Stevenson. He also compared him to NFL legend John Riggins.
"This guy kinda reminds me of John Riggins when Riggins was with the Jets when he was younger. It's hard to get Stevenson on the ground. It was hard to get Riggins on the ground. Oftentimes, the tackle was just pushing him out of bounds. (Stevenson) can run around them, and he can run through them. He's got great power, balance. He's a strong guy. This cut right here, for a big guy, is really good. He attacks the defender and tries to get the defender to overcommit, which he does. Then, he puts his left foot in the ground and just blasts just through there. That's really good running."
Receiving that kind of praise from Belichick doesn't come easy. Stevenson has earned all of it.
Hearing Belichick compare a player to an all-time great is even more impressive. It's clear just how good the former New England head coach thinks Stevenson is and is capable of being.
At just 26 years old, Stevenson is one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL. He doesn't get talked about a lot, but he just keeps producing at a high level.
Along with comparison Stevenson to Riggins, Belichick also dropped a Corey Dillon comparison for him.
With Jerod Mayo trying to rebuild the team into a Super Bowl contender, Stevenson will be a huge part of the process. Drake Maye will be the team's quarterback at some point in the not so distant future and Stevenson will be asked to take pressure off of the young signal caller.
Expect to see Stevenson continue living up to the praise that Belichick gave him. The national media may refuse to give him the credit he deserves, but Stevenson is a highly productive running back and is finally starting to receive some of the notice that should be given to him.
