Patriots' Chances of Landing Mike Vrabel Revealed
The New England Patriots have been conducting a very fast-paced coaching search so far after moving on from Jerod Mayo. They have already interviewed a couple of candidates, but have two more huge interviews coming.
Of course, those two huge interviews are with Ben Johnson and Mike Vrabel.
At this point in time, Vrabel is the overwhelming favorite to end up landing the job. He has a history with the Patriots as a player and he has a proven track record of being a successful head coach.
Vrabel is set to interview with the team on Thursday and there are some who believe that he could become the team's new head coach by the weekend.
Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal has revealed Vrabel's chances of landing the New England head coaching job.
“I think there’s a 90% chance that Mike Vrabel is the next head coach of the New England Patriots,” Bedard said. “The biggest reason you could point to why it’s Vrabel and not someone like Ben Johnson is simple — look at what the Krafts just went through. They hired their own rookie head coach, someone they believed in and knew well, and that guy fell on his face.”
Robert Kraft is going to have no interest in taking another gamble. He wants to bring in the guy that he knows can take the Patriots back to being a serious playoff contender.
During his time with the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel showed his ability to build a championship culture and keep players motivated and playing to their best ability. That is exactly what New England needs.
Granted, nothing is a done deal until a contract is signed. However, there were many reports leading up to the Patriots firing Mayo that Vrabel was heavily interested in the job.
If that is indeed true, the two sides should be able to work something out.
All of that being said, this would be a big step in the right direction for New England. Vrabel would be a big piece of turning things around.
Only time will tell, but it sure sounds like everything is trending in the direction of Vrabel becoming the next head coach of the Patriots.
