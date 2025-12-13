What Makes Patriots Defenders Great Two-Way Players

Before the season, there was pre-draft hype that the New England Patriots should draft Colorado star wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter for his ability to play on both sides of the football.

The Patriots didn't end up taking him, but still found a way to get some two-way players on their roster. Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga has moonlighted as the team's goal line fullback in certain packages, while cornerback Marcus Jones — albeit not this season — has flashed with the ball in his hands as an offensive weapon in the past.

What makes some of New England's defensive stars so good on offense? Is it something about their athleticism, or maybe is it just game plan oriented?

"I wouldn't see too many offensive linemen going over there and playing defensive line," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said this week prior to the team's Week 15 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. "I mean, receivers are certainly not going to go over there and tackle anybody or want to hit anybody. Maybe a few, but they talk a good game."

Mike Vrabel is Used to Defensive Players Suiting Up on Offense

Vrabel is not new to being a defensive player finding ways to play on offense. During his long career with the Patriots, the former linebacker lined up as tight end, catching 10 touchdowns as a pass catcher — including a pair of them split between Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX.

Now as a coach, he's able to utilize his defensive players' talents. Tonga hasn't gotten to carry the ball yet, but has been on the field for 10 offensive snaps, most of them in the jumbo package near the end zone. On the other hand, Jones hasn't played on offense this year under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but has it in his tool box should the Patriots want to break that out for a rainy game this season.

Will Marcus Jones Get Reps at WR This Year?

During his rookie season in 2022, Jones made a flash under the primetime lights, scoring on a long catch and run against the Buffalo Bills. He also was used as a running back at times that year, but has found his niche on special teams as opposed to offense.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I just think it probably – I don't know, I hadn't really thought of it much," Vrabel said. "It just was a specific role. You try not to give them too much."

He may be onto something. Another player who spent a brief time with the Patriots this season — offensive guard Bill Murray — started his NFL career as a defensive tackle. After his first two years with the Patriots from 2020 to 2021, he converted to an offensive lineman. While he then was released and spent time with the Chicago Bears, he returned for a cup of coffee with New England's practice squad.

"Maybe defensive guys are just better than offensive guys, I don't know," Vrabel said.

