Patriots' Christian Barmore Issues Imposing Reminder at Minicamp
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Nearly one year removed from being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is happy to be back on the football field, playing the game he loves.
Having already been reliably present for the team’s workouts and OTAs to date, Barmore was a full participant in the team’s first mandatory mincamp practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday.
For anyone wondering whether or not he is ready to compete at full strength, Barmore delivered a message not only for Patriots Nation, but for the NFL Universe when speaking with reporters at the conclusion of practice.
“I’m good to go,” Barmore said with a smile. “I’ve got the green light.”
For Barmore, 2024 will be remembered for its grim reality. The 25-year-old missed the entirety of training camp and the preseason, before making his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games.
Still, it should be noted that Barmore was on track to become one of the league’s premier defensive linemen prior to suffering his potentially life-threatening medical scare. With a clean bill of health and a renewed vigor, the Alabama product is ready to put the league back on notice — starting with his teammates.
“It’s really just a lot of fire in my heart,” Barmore said. “I feel like after that situation, people forget who I am,” Barmore said. “So I’m really bringing a lot of competitive [energy] with me."
“I just want to prove that I’m still me, and I’m always going to be me,” he added.
Barmore — the Patriots' second-round pick (38 overall) in 2021 — had a standout performance in 2023. He set career-highs in nearly every statistical category. The 6’5”, 310-pound defender led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 13 tackles for loss. He also logged 64 total tackles, forced a fumble, and broke up six passes in 17 games while enjoying both good health and notable productivity on the field for the first time in his career.
At his best, Barmore’s ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run keeps him among the team’s premier defenders. Though he has typically aligned with the starters on New England’s 4-3 defensive sets, Barmore is likely to be the team’s top choice to start as a right-side defender, opposite newly-acquired defensive lineman Milton Williams. As OTAs lead to mandatory minicamp — and ultimately to training camp — Barmore is eager to remain healthy, and lead by example by putting his best effort on the field each day.
Simply put, football is Christian Barmore’s labor of love — and will remain so for the foreseeable future.
“I love it,” Barmore said with a broad grin. “I love it. Really love it. It excites me every time, man. It’s just real good energy every day. I love it.”
