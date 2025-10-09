Patriots Provide Christian Gonzalez Update on Latest Injury Report
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez once again found himself in the media crosshairs at the midpoint of the team’s preparations for their upcoming Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
The Pats’ 2023 first-round draft pick was conspicuous by his “limited” participation in New England’s second practice of the week in advance of this weekend’s game at Caesars Superdome.
After being on the field for the opening stretching period, Gonzalez walked off the main practice area. Rather than return for positional drills, he worked away from the team. According to Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton, who spoke with reporters after practice, Gonzalez’s participation was part of a pre-determined plan devised by himself, head coach Mike Vrabel and director of sports performance Frank Piraino. Gonzalez later re-joined the team, after media availability had concluded for the day.
“He's on a plan with Coach Vrabel and Frank [Piraino,] with Jim [Whalen, vice president of sports medicine and performance and head athletic trainer] in the training room," Hamilton said. "It’s kind of a warm-up, the early portion of practice, just to do more. Because some of the stuff is special teams or things where it’s like jog-through walk-through, so it’s for him to be able to get to the pace he can go at to be able to go out there when we are in the speed periods of practice.”
Gonzalez originally injured his hamstring during a training camp practice on July 28 while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route. Instead, he pulled up and began favoring his left leg. Until last week, the second-team All-Pro had been absent from all on-field activities, including New England’s first three games of the 2025 NFL season.
In addition to Gonzalez’s inclusion, the Patriots listed four non-participants on their second injury report of the week. Running back Antonio Gibson — who is soon expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve — remains out with a knee injury. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring,) linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle,) and defensive end Keion White (elbow) did not partake in on-field drills.
Here is New England’s full injury report for the second practice of Week 6:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Antonio Gibson, Knee
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Hamstring
LB Anfernee Jennings, Ankle
DE Keion White, Elbow
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB K'Lavon Chaisson, Knee
DT Joshua Farmer, Ankle
CB Christian Gonzalez, Hamstring
LB Marte Mapu, Hamstring / Neck
DT Milton Williams, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
G Mike Onwenu, Shoulder / Thigh
