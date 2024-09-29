Patriots Defender Names X-Factor vs. 49ers
Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots are hoping to pull off another big upset this week. Taking on the San Francisco 49ers is no easy task, but the Patriots have a huge opportunity to pick up a huge win and get back to .500 at 2-2.
In order to beat the 49ers, New England will need a strong performance from its defense. Slowing down Brock Purdy and company is not an easy thing to do.
Add in the fact that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to play for the 49ers and things get even more difficult.
With the big matchup just hours away, one key player has been named a major X-Factor for the Patriots.
The Providence Journal believes that cornerback Christian Gonzalez needs to have a big game in order for New England to come through with a win.
"If he plays this role well, it will shut down one side of the field and allow the others to make plays in space. While the 49ers may opt to target Gonzalez, the Patriots will likely keep him on the weak side shutting it down. Gonzalez will be a pivotal piece in this week's defensive game plan, and a good game from him could be the sole reason the Patriots come out with an upset win."
Defensively, the Patriots have to figure out a way to put pressure on Purdy. When they accomplish that goal, the secondary will need to take advantage of any miskates that the star quarterback makes.
Forcing a turnover or two could be the path to victory for New England.
Gonzalez has played in all three games so far this season. He has recorded 11 total tackles and a defended pass. The 22-year-old cornerback is still looking for his first interception of the season.
There would be no better time for him to come through with that interception than this week.
Hopefully, he'll be able to put together a strong game and be the X-Factor that he's being projected to be. If he can do that, he'll help the Patriots have an opportunity to come out with a huge victory.
