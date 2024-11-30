Patriots' Confusing Trade Deadline Decision Still Stings
The New England Patriots had an oddly quiet NFL trade deadline, and while they may not have had many desirable pieces, they absolutely had some players that could have been moved.
One of them is cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Jones is in the final year of his deal, and given that he is 31-years-old, it seems very unlikely that he will return to the Patriots next season.
As a matter of fact, Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire recently listed him as one of New England's most disappointing players of 2024.
"It's becoming increasingly obvious that the veteran cornerback, who will be a free agent after this season, will not be around in 2025," McLaughlin wrote. "Jones is on the wrong side of 30, undersized, and his ability to shut guys down in man coverage has diminished."
So, just why did the Pats decide to hold on to Jones?
Jones is one of the few players on the roster that had legitimate value thanks to his veteran savvy and his Super Bowl experience.
There surely would have been a handful of teams around the NFL that would have expressed interest in Jones, and while the Patriots certainly wouldn't have landed a Day 1 or Day 2 pick, they could have at least gotten something in return for him.
New England is just 3-9 and is a rebuilding franchise. It clearly was not going to win anything this season, so the fact that the Pats insisted on retaining Jones when there is almost no chance of him re-signing just seems strange.
Jones has definitely been a good soldier in Foxborough, having been a member of the Patriots since 2016 and helping the team win a couple of Super Bowl championships.
However, his best days are behind him, and New England should have cashed in while it had the chance.
