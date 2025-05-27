Patriots Connected to Major Move for Star Pass Rusher
The New England Patriots knew heading into the offseason that they needed to address their pass rush, as they finished last in the NFL with just 28 sacks in 2024.
It didn't take the Patriots long to try and rectify the problem, as they signed edge rusher Harold Landry and defensive tackle Milton Williams at the outset of free agency. They also picked up a sleeper edge rusher in K'Lavon Chaisson, and they selected another one on Day 3 of the NFL Draft in Bradyn Swinson.
However, some feel that New England could still use some depth in that area, and Brad Crawford of CBS Sports has identified a potential acquisition for the Pats to solve the issue: Jadeveon Clowney.
"The New England Patriots and Washington Commanders are two teams which stick out as potential landing spots, one strengthened by prior relationships with Clowney," Crawford wrote. "Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was Clowney's position coach with the Houston Texans as a rookie in 2014, and later signed him in Tennessee after he took the Titans job."
Crawford added that new Pats defensive coordinator Terrell Williams also served as Clowney's defensive line coach with the Titans in 2020.
Clowney was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this month following a season in which he registered 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
The 32-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of South Carolina, was originally selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.
While Clowney hasn't exactly lived up to expectations, failing to ever register a double-digit sack campaign, he does have three Pro Bowl appearances under his belt and has finished with either nine or 9.5 sacks four different times, most recently doing so with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.
