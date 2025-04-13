Patriots Connected to Explosive Texas RB
The New England Patriots definitely need to add some weapons in the NFL Draft, and while wide receiver is the obvious position they must address, they could also use some help in the backfield.
The tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson was very disappointing in 2024, as Stevenson fumbled seven times and Gibson failed to produce much as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, an area in which he excelled during his time with the Washington Commanders.
As a result, the Patriots may look to add a running back later this month, and head coach Mike Vrabel has even said that is an area they may target in the draft.
New England seems more likely to try and repair the position in the later rounds (or at least after Day 1), and Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit has already identified a potential fit for the Pats: Texas Longhorns halfback Jaydon Blue.
"Speaking at the league meetings, Robert Kraft noted the Patriots would look to add a 'speed back' in the draft," Hines wrote. "Enter Blue, who would also give Josh McDaniels a versatile pass catcher out of the backfield. New England hosted Blue on a 30 visit."
Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry this past season, also hauling in 42 receptions for 368 yards and six scores.
The 21-year-old ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, but then ran a 4.25 at his Pro Day, truly demonstrating his brilliant speed.
The Patriots could certainly use an explosive weapon like Blue, who is not generally viewed as one of the very top running backs in this year's class, but could represent a huge sleeper.
This running back class is very deep, so we'll see if New England specifically targets Blue.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!