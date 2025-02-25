Patriots Could Add Enticing WR to Help Drake Maye
The New England Patriots had the worst receiving corps in the NFL this past season, and very few people would argue that.
Fortunately, the Patriots are teeming with cap room heading into free agency, so they should be able to add some weapons for Drake Maye.
While Tee Higgins is probably out of the question, there should still be a handful of very intriguing options for New England to pursue, and one of them is Cleveland Browns speedster Elijah Moore.
Christian D'Andrea of USA Today named Moore among his biggest under-the-radar free agents next month, and he feels the Pats could represent a fit for him.
"In a five-game stretch from Weeks 8 to 13 he put up a 95-catch, 1,057-yard full-season pace that coincided with Jameis Winston’s rise to the starting lineup," D'Andrea wrote. "He may not be able to fulfill that potential, but the right offense can turn him into a short-range weapon good for around 800 yards per season — and potentially more."
Moore is certainly a fascinating candidate given that he clearly has abundant talent but has been unable to put it all together.
That could definitely have a lot to do with the fact that his quarterback situations throughout his career have been miserable, as he spent two years with Zach Wilson and the New York Jets before heading to the Browns, who have had all sorts of issues under center.
This past season, Moore caught 61 passes for 538 yards and a touchdown. That was good for a paltry average of 8.8 yards per carry, but given his speed, you have to think he has the potential to become a legitimate big-play guy in the right offense.
Perhaps playing with Maye can help elevate the 25-year-old, who has never even crested 700 yards in a single season.
