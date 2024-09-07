Patriots Could Land Browns WR With This Trade
The New England Patriots have been linked as a team that could look to make a major trade this season.
Recently, Bleacher Report named the Patriots as a potential trade suitor for Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Amari Cooper.
With that in mind, the question then becomes, what would New England have to give up in order to get Cooper? Here is one trade package that could make sense for both parties involved.
New England Patriots Receive: Amari Cooper
Cleveland Browns Receive: Kendrick Bourne, 2025 Third-Round Pick
In this trade, the Patriots would give up a talented wideout in Bourne and a third-round pick. It would be a steep price, but it would be well worth it.
Cooper is the kind of No. 1 wide receiver that New England needs. He's 31 years old and would be able to be the team's top wide receiver for at least three years.
During the 2023 NFL season with the Browns, Cooper ended up catching 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers would be a huge upgrade at the position for the Patriots.
Drake Maye is also expected to take over as the team's starting quarterback at some point this season. New England has to find a way to surround him with more talent.
A rookie quarterback needs as much support as possible. Looking at the current wide receiver room for the Patriots, there isn't much to work with. There are a lot of talented young wideouts, but no one that would be a proven piece for Maye to rely on.
As for Cleveland, they would be getting Bourne, who caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games last year. He would be a solid replacement for Cooper alongside Jerry Jeudy.
That being said, the Browns are hoping to compete for a spot in the playoffs and may not be willing to trade Cooper unless they get a legitimate star wideout in return.
All of that being said, this is something to keep an eye on. New England needs a top wide receiver and Cooper would be a perfect fit.
