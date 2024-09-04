Patriots Predicted to Make Blockbuster WR Trade
The New England Patriots desperately need help at the skill positions, which was why they focused heavily on wide receiver during the NFL Draft.
However, just because the Patriots drafted Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker does not mean their problems at wide out have suddenly been solved.
That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has mentioned New England as a top trade destination for Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper.
Cooper was at odds with the Browns over his contract situation earlier this offseason, but he was unable to reach an extension with the club. Cleveland did rework his deal for 2024, but he is still slated to hit free agency next offseason.
The 30-year-old would represent a tremendous addition for the Pats, especially if they plan on giving rookie quarterback Drake Maye any run this year.
Cooper is coming off of quite possibly the best season of his career, as he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl appearance as a result.
Of course, the question is whether or not the Browns would actually be open to dealing him.
Cleveland is widely regarded as a playoff-caliber team heading into 2024, especially after winning 11 games in spite of sifting through five different starting quarterbacks last year. The club is hoping that a healthy Deshaun Watson can hold down the fort this time around.
That being said, the Browns play in a rugged AFC North division, and if they somehow fall out of playoff contention early, they could ultimately decide to move Cooper before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
The Patriots would almost surely jump at the opportunity to add Cooper, especially considering they expressed serious interest in San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk last month.
The cost to acquire Cooper would also probably be less than Aiyuk considering Cooper is older.
Right now, Polk, DeMario Douglas and K.J. Osborn are probably New England's top three receivers. While Polk seems to have massive potential and Douglas showed some positive signs during his rookie campaign last year, the Pats could really stand to add another piece.
We'll see if Cooper ends up being a legitimate possibility for the Patriots in the coming weeks and months.
