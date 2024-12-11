Patriots Pressed to Consider Bold Move for Eagles Star
The New England Patriots are a team to watch very closely during the upcoming NFL offseason. While they are just 3-10 entering Week 15 action, the Patriots will have a lot of money to play with this offseason and quite a bit of valuable draft capital.
New England is widely expected to get very aggressive as they look to power their way back into playoff contention.
With that in mind, the Patriots badly need offensive help around young quarterback Drake Maye. They need to bring in a better offensive line and a true No. 1 wide receiver.
Looking ahead at the offseason, there are going to be a lot of talented players at those positions available. At wide receiver, there will be no shortage of options to help take Maye to the next level.
Could one of those options end up being Philadelphia Eagles' superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown?
That is a suggestion that is being made by Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire. Amid the reports of unrest between Brown and Jalen Hurts, McElroy thinks New England should try to swoop in and steal Brown away from the Eagles.
"This move would be much more complicated than simply trying to sign Tee Higgins off the free agent market. The Eagles would obviously want something in return for Brown that would likely include high draft compensation," McElroy wrote.
"With that said, Brown is more of a sure thing as a true No. 1 receiving option than Higgins. If there is a chance for the Patriots to sign him, they should do whatever they can to make it happen."
Obviously, the Patriots would not be able to "sign" Brown. They would have to acquire him via a trade.
That is where the draft capital that New England will have could come into play. They could come up with a very tempting trade package for Philadephia.
During the 2024 NFL season, Brown has played in 10 games. He has caught 48 passes for 836 yards and four touchdowns. In the two previous years, Brown was over 1,450 receiving yards in each year and totaled 18 touchdowns and 194 receptions.
At 27 years old, Brown would be a long-term addition and would be Maye's go-to receiver for years to come.
Brown is also locked in for two more years following the 2024 NFL season. That alone would boost his value for a team like the Patriots.
All of that being said, it's an interesting idea and one that would be a perfect fit for New England. However, getting the Eagles to move on from Brown may not be easy.
