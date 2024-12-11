Insider Declares Strange Goal for Patriots
The New England Patriots are just 3-10 this season, so they don't exactly have a whole lot to play for over the last four games of the year.
They would actually be better off losing out to ensure better draft positioning.
Regardless, the Patriots players themselves are clearly going to put their best foot forward, as the final month represents a major opportunity for some of the younger guys to make an impression heading into 2025.
Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston had a very interesting take on the remainder of New England's 2024 campaign, saying that the Pats should actually aspire to be like the Carolina Panthers for the rest of the way.
What exactly does that mean? Curran explained.
"You look at those teams they're losing to and you look at the margins of loss and you think to yourself, should the Patriots aspire to be Carolina?" Curran said. "This is really, to me, the definition of what the Patriots need to be over the last four games: a pain in the (expletive). A team that is bothering teams like the Eagles and the Chiefs, who are certainly among the top five teams in the league, (and) a playoff-bound team like the Bucs."
That's actually not a bad goal, even if it is a bit strange to try and use the Panthers as a shining example.
Remember earlier when I said the Patriots may be better off losing out? Well, they very well might, considering they head on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday and have two meetings with the Buffalo Bills sandwiched around a clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on tap.
The Bills have already clinched the AFC East, and both the Cardinals and the Chargers are playoff hopefuls. So, yeah: not exactly an easy road for New England.
But if the Pats can manage to at least make those games close, it would certainly go a long way in building some confidence moving forward...and perhaps save Jerod Mayo's job.
