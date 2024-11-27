Patriots Could Land Commanders Star WR
The New England Patriots know that they're still a few pieces away from getting back into playoff contention.
One of those pieces is finding a true No. 1 wide receiver for young quarterback Drake Maye. In order for the offense to take the next step, they need to find a go-to guy.
Some believe that Tee Higgins could be that guy. He seems to be the best bet, as he'll be a free agent and the Patriots have a lot of money to spend in the offseason. However, New England could also explore the trade market.
Names like Ja'Marr Chase and DK Metcalf have come up as potential options. Another player to watch could be Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin.
During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston on Sunday, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer mentioned McLaurin as a potential option for the Patriots.
McLaurin has been one of the NFL's most underrated star wide receivers throughout his career.
So far this season, he has been a huge part of the Commanders' franchise turnaround. He has played in 12 games, racking up 53 receptions for 823 yards and seven touchdowns.
He has been a consistent presence in Washington, recording over 1,000 yards in each of the last four. years. This season, he's well on pace to make it five straight years.
At 29 years old, McLaurin could still be a long-term option for New England. His price tag would not be cheap, but the Patriots should seriously consider pursuing this option.
Whether they bring in McLaurin, Higgins, Metcalf, or even Ja'Marr Chase, they have to do something big at wide receiver. Maye is looking the part of a legitimate superstar, but he needs more help.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what New England ends up choosing to do this offseason. With the right moves, they could be back in contention within the next year or two.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Patriots. Robert Kraft wants to win again and he'll do everything in his power from a spending perspective to make that happen.
