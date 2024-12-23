Patriots Vindicated in WR Decision
Last offseason, the New England Patriots were hoping to land wide receiver Calvin Ridley in free agency. Ridley ended up spurning them for the Tennessee Titans, leaving the Patriots in a rut.
New England didn't really have a Plan B, so it scrambled and settled for K.J. Osborn.
It seemed like a decent move at the time, considering that Osborn was fairly productive during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.
However, Osborn barely even played for the Pats, logging just seven catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in seven games before being released.
Many wondered why the Patriots didn't just trade Osborn at the deadline, but now we are beginning to see why.
Osborn proceeded to sign with the Washington Commanders on Dec. 11, but he still has not played for his new club. He was a healthy scratch in his first game, and he was benched against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday.
It's now becoming increasingly obvious that no one wanted to give up a draft pick for Osborn, which is why New England waws unable to deal him.
It is definitely a strange turn of events considering Osborn was coming off of a rather solid 2023 campaign in which he caught 48 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns.
Not only that, but 27-year-old also recorded over 600 yards in both 2021 and 2022.
But perhaps Osborn was just a product of the Vikings' system (a.k.a Jefferson Jefferson) and is not really cut out to be one of the primary options on an NFL squad.
Whatever the case may be, it's looking like the Pats were right to cut him loose.
Hopefully, this coming offseason, the Patriots are able to land a much bigger fish at the wide receiver position.
