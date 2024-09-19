Patriots Could Make Franchise History vs. Jets
The New England Patriots are set to face off against the New York Jets tonight on Thursday Night Football. It's an important game and another chance for the Patriots to shock the NFL.
With a win, New England would once again send a signal to the rest of the league that they are not a team to be taken lightly.
Also, the Patriots will have a chance to make some major franchise history tonight.
As shared by NBC Sports Boston, if New England rushes for at least 170 yards tonight against the Jets, it will be the first time they have accomplished that feat in three consecutive games to start a season.
It has been very clear through the first two weeks of the season that new head coach Jerod Mayo wants to be a run-first offense. Rhamondre Stevenson has responded well to the challenge and Antonio Gibson also put together a good performance last week.
So far this season, Stevenson has carried the football 46 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers average out to a solid 4.4 yards per carry. Gibson has racked up 114 yards on 18 carries.
Going up against a strong New York defense will not make things easy. The Patriots will have to put in some hard work in the trenches to reach this franchise milestone.
That being said, it still seems likely that New England will run the football aggressively this evening. Jacoby Brissett is a solid quarterback, but he's not going to dominate opposing defenses through the air. They will need a strong running game to pull off the win.
Fans now have something extra to watch out for tonight. Hopefully, the Patriots will be able to reach that 170-yard mark and set a new franchise record.
Only time will tell, but kickoff is less than five hours away.
