Patriots Shake Up Roster With Two Moves
The New England Patriots made a pair of corresponding roster moves on Wednesday, placing linebacker Oshane Ximines on injured reserve and signing rookie defensive lineman Jamree Kromah off the Chicago Bears practice squad, the team announced.
Kromah will be placed on the Patriots' active roster.
Ximines suffered a knee injury during New England's loss to the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday. While the Pats have not yet revealed the severity of the injury, Ximine will miss at least the next four games.
The 27-year-old logged one tackle through his first two games with the Patriots this season. New England signed him via free agency back in April.
Ximines spent the first five years of his career with the New York Giants, earning varying degrees of playing time. His best campaign with the Giants actually came during his rookie year, when he registered 25 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He scarcely played the following two seasons, and in 2022, he finished with 24 tackles, a couple of sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The Old Dominion product then appeared in just three contests for New York last year.
Meanwhile, Kromah surprisingly went undrafted this past spring in spite of racking up 59 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and a fumble recovery during his final season at James Madison University in 2023.
The 24-year-old began his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2019, but transferred to James Madison in 2022 due to a lack of playing time. He logged 21 stops and 3.5 sacks in his debut campaign at James Madison.
The Bears signed Kromah in May and was waived in late August before signing to Chicago's practice squad.
Perhaps the Patriots have found a diamond in the rough, and considering they traded Matthew Judon before the season, they could certainly use some help in their pass rush.
New England will face the New York Jets on Thursday night.
