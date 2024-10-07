Patriots HC Hints at Drake Maye Debut
The New England Patriots fell flat offensive again in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. In an ugly game for both teams, the Patriots looked worse, losing by a final score of 15-10.
Once again, the calls have increased for New England to make a quarterback change. Fans are done with the Jacoby Brissett experiment and want to see rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye get a chance to play.
Following the loss to the Dolphins, first-year head coach Jerod Mayo dropped a hint that he could be considering a change.
In past weeks, Mayo has very quickly and boldly stated that Brissett would stick as the starter. That wasn't the case this week.
“Look, we’re still going through the, you know, the film from yesterday. We’ll see how it goes.”
That's as non-committal as Mayo has been this season when it comes to a quarterback change.
There is no question that Maye has the better arm. His ability to throw the football far exceeds Brissett's. If he were to be made the starting quarterback, the passing game would instantly be more dangerous.
While that is a fact, there is one concern that the Patriots have been debating. New England's offensive line has been horrible this season. In the one drive of playing time that Maye has received during the regular season, he was sacked twice.
Giving Maye the starting job and proceeding to let him take a beating from the opposing pass-rush is not an ideal scenario either.
Unfortunately, this is the situation that the Patriots have put themselves in. They don't have a legitimate starting quarterback and they have not built a team that can support a rookie well.
It's not an ideal situation, but New England doesn't have much of a chance. Unless they want to continue playing ugly losing football, they need to make a change at quarterback.
Maye may not end up getting the start this week against the Houston Texans. But, it sure sounds like the consideration is becoming more serious from Mayo and the coaching staff.
Expect to hear more news on the quarterback situation and who will end up being the starter in the near future. For now, Maye has a shot to be that guy.
