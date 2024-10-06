Refs Address Controversial Touchdown Call Against Patriots
The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins faced off today in what was a very ugly game for both teams. Unfortunately, the Patriots ended up coming up short and falling by a final score of 15-10.
One of the biggest plays of the game was a catch that appeared to be a touchdown by New England wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk. However, it was ruled that he did not make the catch.
Polk came down with the football and one foot and then his heel touched. Most thought it was a touchdown as part of both feet were inbounds. But, the refs stated that it was, in fact, not a score.
You can watch the play in question here:
Following the game, the referees came out and released a statement about why it was ruled an incomplete pass.
"He did not have two feet in the field of play. It was a toe-heel, it wasn’t a drag.”
Had that play been ruled a touchdown, the Patriots would have won the game. It's unfortunate to see that kind of a play rule incomplete, but technically it's the rules.
While the non-touchdown call was clearly a factor, many of the same concerns came up once again.
Jacoby Brissett was unable to move the football consistently through the air. The offensive line also wasn't great. Those two things have been an Achilles heel for the team throughout the whole year.
Now, New England has a 1-4 record and are in bad shape. They will take on the Houston Texans at home next. Hopefully, they'll find a way to steal a big win.
If they are unable to do so, the season could end up getting really long. That is what the national media expected from them, but it would be disappointing following the huge win to open up the season.
