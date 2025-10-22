Patriots Rookie Sidelined for First Practice of Browns Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Although the Pats enjoyed a respectable level of attendance at practice, they listed ten players in total as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 26 at Gillette Stadium.
Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 8 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Elijah Ponder, Knee
S Craig Woodson, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Harold Landry III, Ankle
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
WR Stefon Diggs, Chest
OT Morgan Moses, Not Injury Related / Other
DT Khyiris Tonga, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Christian Gonzalez, Hamstring
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Hamstring
CB Charles Woods, Knee
What it Means for the Patriots:
Woodson has been among the most reliable defenders within New England’s secondary. The rookie safety has aligned on 9 percent of the Patriots defensive snaps (412 total) while compiling 34 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. Highly-touted for his ability to read opposing receivers, Woodson has already made a notable impact on the team’s defensive backfield in short order. Still, Woodson’s greatest asset is his versatility. Whether playing safety or nickel corner, the 24-year-old’s hard-hitting style has assimilated well into New England’s aggressive defensive style. His practice status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.
Should he be unable to return to the field in time for this weekend’s matchup, second-year defensive back Dell Pettus is the likely choice to receive his practice reps. Pettus has logged 10 total tackles, one forced fumble and one run-stuff in reserve duty this season.
After missing New England’s Week 7 victory over the Tennessee Titans last weekend, safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) and cornerback Charles Woods (knee) were full participants in the team’s first practice of the week, indicating that each player may be ready to return to the field for the Patriots Week 8 game against the Browns.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: CLEVELAND BROWNS
The Browns listed thirteen players on their first injury and practice participation report for Week 9, including two non-participants — most notably receiver Jerry Jeudy who was absent due to an ankle injury.
Defensive tackle Mason Graham, cornerback Denzel Ward and tight end David Njoku were among those limited during the week’s first practice session.
Here is Cleveland’s full report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT A. Huntington, Concussion
WR J. Jeudy, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G J. Bitonio, Not Injury Related / Rest
CB T. Campbell, Quad
DT M. Collins, Not Injury Related / Rest
DT M. Graham, Knee
DT S. Harris, Knee
S R. Jenkins, Wrist
TE D. Njoku, Knee
CB D. Ward, Hip
TE B. Whiteheart
FULL PARTICIPATION
S G. Delpit, Toe
DT M. Hall, Knee
