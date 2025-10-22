Patriots K’Lavon Chaisson Earns Weekly Honor
FOXBOROUGH, MA. – As the New England Patriots begin preparations for their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns this weekend at Gillette Stadium, one of their most prominent key defenders is being recognized for his standout performance in Week 7.
Patriots linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL for his performance in the Pats’ 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 19. It is the first AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor for Chaisson and the first Defensive Player of the Week honor for the Patriots since Kyle Dugger earned the recognition in Week 17 of the 2022 season. That year, linebacker Matthew Judon (Week 5) and linebacker Joshua Uche (Week 14) also earned Player of the Week honors.
Chaisson registered his first career two-sack game against Tennessee and scored his first career touchdown when he returned a fumble four yards for a touchdown. With the Patriots holding a 24-13 lead in the third quarter, Chaisson’s strong rush put pressure on Titans’ quarterback Cam Ward. Ward fumbled and Chaisson recovered the ball and scored on a four-yard return to give the Patriots a 31-13 victory.
While the storylines surrounding the homecoming of ex-Titan Harold Landry, III to Nashville were intriguing topics of conversation throughout the past week, Chaisson may have had and equal — or perhaps greater — impact on New England’s Week 7 win. He has been among the Patriots most productive defenders through the first seven games of the season. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game.
Chaisson Joins Good Company
It is the third time in 2025 that the Patriots have been awarded an NFL player of the week honor. In addition to Chaisson, running back Antonio Gibson (Week 2 at Miami) and cornerback Marcus Jones (Week 4 vs. Carolina) earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for their performances.
As for the Patriots, it is yet another recognition at a nation level of their surprising hot start to 2025. From a coaching standpoint, head coach Mike Vrabel has been everything the Patriots both needed and wanted. Determined to instill a culture of winning through hard work and accountability, the Pats have already eclipsed their win totals [four] from both 2023 and 2024. The team is off to its best start after the first seven games since starting with a 6-0 record in 2019. The Patriots also improved to a 4-0 record on the road.
Most importantly, Vrabel and the coaching staff have helped to restore camaraderie among the team’s roster, coaching staff and front office. From celebrating individual accomplishments to fostering a consistent team effort on the field, the Pats have accepted their coach’s challenge of accepting responsibility and turning each teaching moment into improved play on the field.
