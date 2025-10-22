Former Chiefs Champion Sees Another Good Patriots Team
As the New England Patriots prepare to turn the page from their impressive 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans, they continue to be the subject of much praise both locally, and throughout the NFL.
Sporting a surprising 5-2 record, the Pats are winners of four straight — their longest such streak since 2021. Under the stabilizing tutelage of head coach Mike Vrabel, and the meteoric rise of second-year quarterback Drake Maye, New England currently possesses the second overall seed in the AFC Playoff Standings.
In short, many across the NFL universe have been content to call the Patriots “winners” through the first seven weeks of the season — including former franchise rival, and four-time All-Pro offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz.
“I think Drake Maye goes on the winner's pile,” Schwartz said in an exclusive to Patriots OnSI, courtesy of Casino.org. “It’s hard not to be incredibly encouraged by his play. Patriots fans had 20 years of spectacular quarterback play and after a few rough years it seems like they’ve got another guy who’s going to lead them for the next 10 or 15 years.”
Schwartz Knows a Good Patriots Team When He Sees One
While much of the praise heaped upon the 2025 Patriots may be viewed as coming from those with a perceived “Foxborough” bias, Schwartz is not exactly a New England ally. In fact, his battles with the Tom Brady-led Patriots — while he aligned at center for the Kansas City Chiefs — still hold a notable place in NFL postseason lore. The rivalry perhaps reached its pinnacle during the 2018 AFC Championship game, when the Pats’ defeated the Chiefs, 37–31 in overtime, to advance to the Super Bowl LIII.
Still, as a consummate professional. Schwartz recognizes the Patriots’ potential with Maye and Vrabel at the helm. Coming from potential future Pro Fotball Hall of Famer — with one Super Bowl championship (LIV), four All-Pro selections, and a PFWA All Rookie team nod on his nine-season resume with both the Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns — such laudation is quite the compliment.
“Add on to that the job of what Mike Vrabel has done, turning that program around, being brought in to change the culture, to change how things are done. He seems like he’s doing it,” Schwartz added.
“The combination of him and Drake Maye, I think from a team perspective, and an individual perspective, it’s difficult not to be excited about what the Patriots are doing right now.”
From a coaching standpoint, Vrabel has been everything the Patriots both needed and wanted. Determined to instill a culture of winning through hard work and accountability, the Pats have already eclipsed their win totals [four] from both 2023 and 2024. The team is off to its best start after the first seven games since starting with a 6-0 record in 2019. The Patriots also improved to a 4-0 record on the road.
Most importantly, Vrabel and the coaching staff have helped to restore camaraderie among the team’s roster, coaching staff and front office. From celebrating individual accomplishments to fostering a consistent team effort on the field, the Pats have accepted their coach’s challenge of accepting responsibility and turning each teaching moment into improved play on the field.
As for Maye, his 1,744 passing yards, and 12 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions on the season already have him being discussed among possible MVP candidates. Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 23-year-old Pats starting quarterback also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — either through the air, or taking on the ground attack himself.
Ultimately, New England’s performance this season has returned them to a relevant position among the NFL’s top teams. Should their resurgent offense and increasingly aggressive defense continue to support their coach and quarterback at a high-level, the adulation they have received thus far, may have only just begun.
