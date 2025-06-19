Patriots Rookies Take Part in Community Day
As the New England Patriots enjoy their early-Summer break, a few Pats rookies took a moment to focus their attention on the impact they can make off the field as well as on it.
The New England Patriots Foundation partnered with the Hyde Park Cowboys youth football program on Thursday, as members of their 2025 rookie class led a football skills and drills clinic for children ages 7 to 14 at Reservation Road Park in Boston.
New England’s draftees, along with former offensive lineman and Pats’ alumnus Peter Brock, were on-site participated in warmups, followed by six specialized skill stations tailored to different positions. Rookies were assigned to stations based on their respective positions, allowing for focused instruction and skill development.
Led by first-round (fourth overall) left tackle Will Campbell, defensive tackle Jordan Farmer and others, participants from various youth football organizations across the city of Boston were given the chance to run drills with both the offensive and defensive lines. In fact, one potential lineman “prospect” exemplified the day’s energy while indulging in a “griddy” celebration after a textbook takedown.
Not to be outdone, new Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby and sixth-round kicker Andres Borregales showcased some future talent at kicker, as well as on special teams.
The Pats made 11 selections in April’s draft, highlighted by their acquisition of Campbell in the first-round. While they earned rave reviews for their first selection of draft weekend, the remaining choices have led many national analysts, Patriots media and the fan base to believe that this season may the an exciting one.
Patriots rookies are required to report back to Gillette Stadium on July 19 for the start of training camp. Their veteran counterparts will join them on July 22, before the entire team takes the practice fields for their first session on July 23. Practice will begin at 10:15am and will be open to the public.
