Longtime Patriots Captain to Announce Retirement
FOXBOROUGH, Mass, — Despite the New England Patriots difficulties over the past few seasons, the one constant was the leadership of longtime captain David Andrews.
Andrews was perennially the Patriots steady “man in the middle,” providing strong on-field direction and locker-room wisdom. His class, toughness and lead-by-example standard will forever be revered.
Accordingly, Andrews will forever remain a Patriot, as the 32-year-old will announce his retirement from the NFL on Monday, June 2 at Gillette Stadium. New England, who revealed Andrews’ decision on Wednesday, had released the 10-year veteran earlier this offseason — indicating that a ceremony of this type would be held in his honor for his widespread contributions to the franchise, should he choose to retire.
Andrews originally signed with the Patriots as a non-drafted rookie free agent from Georgia in 2015. He not only earned a roster position in his first season, he also made his NFL debut as a Week 1 starter. Over the next 10 seasons, he started 121 of 124 regular season games played, making 10 additional starts in 12 playoff games, which included three straight Super Bowls. He was voted a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team at center and was the 2020 recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award. Andrews was elected as a team captain eight times, and won two Super Bowls with New England.
However, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the only franchise for which he has played is made by the leadership and perseverance he embodies each and every day. He has been a valued teammate and a positive presence in the locker room.
Andrews and his family, in conjunction with the Patriots, will host credentialed members of the media at 3:30 pm ET in the GP Atrium at Gillette Stadium on Monday, June 2.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!