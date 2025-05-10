Patriots' Will Campbell Reveals Minicamp Focus
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell is understandably excited to begin his pro career. Yet, he remains intensely focused on getting down to business on the gridiron.
New England’s fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in the 2025 NFL Draft joined 10 members of the team’s rookie class, 16 undrafted free agents and 14 roster hopefuls on Friday to start the team’s three-day rookie minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Though he may be a bit wide-eyed when it comes to his new surroundings, the former LSU Tiger is eager to get to work.
"I'm worried about football right now.,” Campbell told reporters follwing Friday’s practice. “We'll worry about fun later."
Campbell worked only at left tackle during team drills. His athleticism impressed his coaches, teammates and media present at the WIN Waste Field House — especially when aligning opposite offenisve line coach Doug Marrone, who played as a defensive end. While his performance was far from perfect, the Pats rookie was able to take more good than bad from the field.
“It’s football … You’re going to make mistakes,” Campbell said. “The team that makes the least amount of them is the team that’s going to win. I’m just trying to limit my mistakes, learn as much as I can from the coaches.”
Despite his learning curve, Campbell looked quite at home wearing his number 66 practice jersey for the first time.
Arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s class, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. Still, the biggest question surrounding him is his arm length and wingspan measurements. Though he stands at 6'6" and weighs 319 pounds, he failed to meet the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during the official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.
On this premise, several draft pundits have openly speculated as to whether a move inside to guard may be within Campbell’s best interest. However, Campbell’s usage during Friday’s session seems to indicate that he will get every opportunity to become the team’s starting left tackle and blindside protector for quarterback Drake Maye.
Campbell is not only a physical, technically-proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, the 21-year-old is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills. Having scouted him extensively over the past few months, Vrabel seems confident that Campbell’s ability and skillset will earn him the spot along what many expect to be a revamped offensive line.
While Campbell is confident in his abilities, he is also keenly cognizant of the growing pains likely to befall all rookies. Still, he remains assured that his football IQ will help him overcome his deficiencies and find success.
“I’m just in here everyday trying to learn as much as I can,” Campbell decreed. “I’m just trying to tighten the screws down on everything that they tell me and just be the best version of myself I can be to help the team in any way.”
