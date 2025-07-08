Patriots Defense Lands Head-Turning Outlook
The New England Patriots were once known as a dominant defensive ballclub, but that all quickly changed last year when the Patriots fell to 22nd in both yardage and points allowed.
New England answered the bell by making a plethora of signings in free agency, adding top pieces like Milton Williams, Harold Landry and Carlton Davis as well as strong auxiliary parts such as Robert Spillane and K'Lavon Chaisson.
As a result, many have pegged the Pats' defense as one that could potentially lead the team back into playoff contention in 2025, and Ted Nguyen of The Athletic seems to feel that the unit is ready to bust out in the fall.
"With two excellent corners, a strong four-man rush, and two playmaking safeties (Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger), the Patriots are well-built on every level," Nguyen wrote. "This could be the unit that makes the biggest jump this season."
Nguyen listed New England's defense among five units that could see the most improvement, and it's hard to disagree with his assessment.
The Pats' defense already had some impressive pieces as it was. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2024, and defensive end Keion White looks like a potential breakout candidate. Plus, defensive tackle Christian Barmore will be returning healthy after playing just two games last season due to blood clots.
The Patriots' linebacking corps do face some questions, but there is no denying the potential there, especially with the addition of Spillane, a tackling machine.
We also cannot neglect to mention the fact that New England hired Mike Vrabel as its head coach during the offseason, so his presence alone should elevate the defense in 2025.
We'll see if all of the money the Pats spent rectifying the unit over the past several months will pay dividends.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!