Patriots Lose Captain for Ravens Game

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots place the finishing touches on their game plan for a Week 16 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, they will be without the services of a highly-valued member of their defense.

The Patriots, per head coach Mike Vrabel have ruled out starting linebacker and defensive team captain Robert Spillane due to an ankle injury. Spillane has been a non-participant in practice throughout the week. The veteran linebacker leads the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

After missing the Pats Week 15 matchup with Buffalo due to a foot injury, Spillane was spotted wearing a walking boot prior to the start of the first practice session of Week 16, opting to stay behind in the locker room as his teammates exited for the field. In fact, he turned in the direction of LB Jahlani Tavai and had a request of him: “Lead them!” as reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Spillane‘s greatest strengths will be greatly missed when facing a diverse and potentially-dynamic Ravens offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 29-year-old has taken command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — a trait not lost on his head coach, with whom he shares many on-and-off field traits.

”He's very a competitive, prideful leader,” Vrabel recently said of Spillane. “He plays with a lot of energy. He plays with passion. Great communicator. Plays with a level of violence in the run game and he’s got a level of versatility to him, too.”

A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Spillane signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. The Western Michigan product joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans In 2018. After his lone season in Music City — in which Vrabel served as his head coach — Spillane went on to spend four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a core role on special teams while becoming a regular on defensive sub-package duties. From 2023-24, he had been a member of the Raiders. The 6’1” 229-pound linebacker has compiled 497 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries throughout his NFL tenure heading into this season.

In Spillane’s absence, the Patriots will lean heavily on Elliss, and fellow linebackers Jack Gibbens, and Jahlani Tavai. The team also signed linebacker Chad Muma off Indianapolis’ practice squad and linebacker Amari Gainer to their practice squad this week.

Patriots Defense Must Rely on Depth in Week 16

In addition to Spillane, Vrabel also designated pass rusher Harold Landry, cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Carlton Davis and defensive tackle Christian Barmore as questionable.

While the loss of both Jones and Davis would be devastating for the Patriots defensive backfield, even one absence will leave the team with a major void. Aside from the pair of starters, the next employ corners Charles Woods and Miles Battle. The Patriots also have defensive backs Kobee Minor and Brandon Crossley on the practice squad.

Crossley has yet to be activated for game day, while Minor — New England’s seventh-round rookie corner — was promoted to the active roster for Weeks 2 and 3. If Jones cannot perform his duties as the Pats’ primary punt returner, receiver DeMario Douglas is expected to take on the role.

Barmore’s listening comes as a bit of a surprise, as the veteran defensive tackle had been a full participant at practice throughout the week. The Alabama product was, however, spotted riding a stationary bike during the team’s final session before their departure for Baltimore. His status will bear monitoring over the next 24-36 hours.

Lastly, Landry has been one of the Patriots’ most-productive edge rushers, leading the team with 8.5 sacks. If Landry is unable to play against Baltimore, New England will ultimately look to fellow linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder to help fill the void left behind by the veteran defender.

