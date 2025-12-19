Four Patriots Players in Question for Ravens Game

The New England Patriots' defense could be without a number of several starters per the most recent injury report.

New England's defensive team captain, Robert Spillane, has also already been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), cornerback Marcus Jones (knee), and outside linebacker Harold Landry III (knee) have all been listed as questionable. Though, after missing the first two practices of this week, Davis, Jones and Landry all participated in a limited capacity on Dec. 19, leaving the opportunity for play open against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 21.

Kick-off for Week 16 at M&T Bank Stadium is slated for 8:20 p.m. EST.

Spillane being ruled out comes as the veteran linebacker leads the Pats with 97 total tackles, alongside compiling five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and — finally — two fumble recoveries.

Patriots' Christian Barmore Could Miss Action in Week 16

Earlier in the week, Barmore was previously listed on the injury report with a non-injury related (other) designation, as has been the case for most of the year. He previously missed most of the 2024 season while recovering from blood clots, Barmore has been on a practice routine for most of the season. However, his knee injury seems to be unrelated and is new.

Davis III, Jones and Landry were all limited in the most recent practice. LB Christian Elliss was limited on Dec. 18 but full when the previously mentioned three missed. He's currently recovering from an illness as listed on the report.

Jones has stated that he ultimately expects to suit up against the Ravens.

Baltimore is ranked second in called run rate and play the fewest percentage of snaps with three or more receivers on the field. The matchup should be expected by New England fans to be a run-heavy game even in the midst of absences at defense.

However, the Patriots are mostly healthy on the offensive side — none of New England's regulars on offense will carry game statuses into play at Baltimore.

The Ravens have some noteworthy injuries of their own, as they could be without CB Chidobe Awuzie (doubtful), who exited last week's win over the Bengals with a foot injury. Lamar Jackson also saw some missed practice time due to the flu.

Possible injury downgrades and practice-squad elevations are to be released on Dec. 20 for the Patriots.

