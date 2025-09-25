Patriots Defense Should Be Frustrated
The New England Patriots are improving on defense compared to where they were a year ago.
In 2024, the defense allowed 24.5 points per game, which ranked 11th-most in the NFL. This year, that number has shrunk to 22.7 points per game, which is the 14th-most in the league. That could be the result of a few offseason additions, including defensive tackle Milton Williams.
Williams praised the defense after their 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
"We were okay on defense. They did not really get too much going, then we let up a play at the end. Like I said, it was not good enough. We have to go back, watch the tape, correct your mistakes, and you're ready for next week," Williams said.
The defense has played well enough to win every game. They only allowed 20 points in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the offense failed to produce much. In Week 2, they found a way to win with five sacks and an interception to beat the Miami Dolphins.
In Week 3, they only allowed the Steelers to score on three drives, but five turnovers from the offense made it very difficult to pull out a win. Even though the defense should be mad, Williams took accountability for himself, the defense and the entire team, failing to point the finger at any particular individual or unit.
"Like Coach Vrabel just said, it is not one side of the ball, this and that, it is everybody. It just was not enough. We did not execute enough, and we did not do enough to win the game. Give the Pittsburgh Steelers credit, they came in here and beat us in our home, and that is what it is," Williams said.
Winning and losing as a team is an important principle to have for a football team, but that shouldn't erase the frustration the defense has. The offense needs to pick up its end of the slack because the defense is playing winning football.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!