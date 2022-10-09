New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions Inactives: Mac Jones, 6 Others OUT

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Week 5 showdown with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct 9 at Gillette Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Lions have released their lists of inactives:

Patriots Inactives :

DT Lawrence Guy

DL DaMarcus Mitchell

QB Mac Jones

TE Jonnu Smith

S Joshuah Bledsoe

CB Shaun Wade

RB Pierre Strong

What it means for the Patriots:

Despite being listed as ‘doubtful’ on Friday’s injury and practice participation report, Jones is inactive for the second straight week. However, he apparently made every effort to suit up in the Pats popular throwback red threads for this contest. As The Athletic reported on Saturday, the Pats and Jones evaluated his progress and physical response to continued treatment for his high ankle sprain during Saturday's walkthroughs.

Though he was clearly more mobile than he had been just one week ago, New England wisely chose to favor the side of caution, allowing rookie Bailey Zappe to make his first NFL start at quarterback. Practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert will serve as Zappe’s backup, filling his elevation to the game day roster on Saturday.

With tight end Jonnu Smith (low ankle sprain) officially out, the Pats will rely on starter Hunter Henry, as well as hybrid receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey as options in the passing game. Practice squad call-up Matt Sokol should see some situational snaps as well as swing tackle Marcus Cannon getting some looks as eligible in jumbo packages.

Despite missing Friday’s practice, cornerback Jalen Mills is active and is expected to play. While it is unclear as to whether he makes the start opposite fellow perimeter corner Jonathan Jones, Mills will likely share snaps with rookie cornerback Jack Jones.

Lastly, the Pats activated rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton from injured reserve (IR) and is expected to play. Veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers will also suit up after missing the previous two weeks with a knee injury. Hi

Lions Inactives :

S Juju Hughes

WR DJ Chark

DL John Cominsky

DE Charles Harris

T Matt Nelson

RB D'Andre Swift

CB Amani Oruwariye

What it means for the Lions:

Detroit’s explosive offense will be without two of its most productive players, as running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and wide receiver DJ Chark (ankle) have officially been ruled out. Still, Detroit is capable of effectively running the football, and New England will have to account for it. Although Swift is the more dynamic runner, Lions running back Jamaal Williams is averaging 4.5 yards on 62 carries with a team-best six touchdowns. With the Pats continuing to struggle in defending the run, Detroit’s ground attack will be their focal point on Sunday.

While wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a limited participant during Friday’s practice, he is active and is expected to play in this upcoming contest. The ex-USC Trojan is one of the most productive pass catchers in football with 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns in only three games.

