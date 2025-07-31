Patriots CB Returns to Training Camp
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — While the New England Patriots have incurred their share of injury setbacks during the first week of training camp practices, the return of a veteran defensive back will help to solidify what many hope to be an improved secondary this season.
Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis, III — having seen the field sporadically due to an undisclosed injury — was present and in uniform for the Pats’ walkthrough practice on Thursday. Davis’ return to the field comes just three days after top corner Christian Gonzalez suffered a left leg injury which will temporarily keep him on the sidelines.
In addition to his three-year, $54 million contract with the club, Davis joins the Patriots with quite the impressive resume. Throughout his seven NFL seasons — six with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one with the Detroit Lions — the 28-year-old has compiled 380 total tackles, 84 pass deflections, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Davis was also a teammate of Patriots’ legend Tom Brady during the Bucs championship run in 2020, earning five total tackles in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
At 6’1” 206-pounds, Davis cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. Expected to patrol the left side of the defensive backfield, the Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism. While Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis should win his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers.
In addition to Davis and Gonzalez, the Patriots employ Marcus Jones, Alex Austin Marcellas Dial, Isaiah Bolden, D.J. James, Jordan Polk, Miles Battle and Brandon Crossley on their depth chart.
