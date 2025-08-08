Patriots Preseason: Five Players to Watch vs. Commanders
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the old saying goes: “Let the games begin.” The New England Patriots are set to open their 2025 preseason slate on Friday at Gillette Stadium. The Pats will welcome the Washington Commanders for the first, and only preseason contest to be held in New England this summer. With several new faces both on the coaching staff and on the roster, head coach Mike Vrabel the Pats will continue to use each opportunity to learn, improve and prepare for the upcoming season.
Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Friday’s matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow, or perhaps catch a ‘sharp eye’ when the Pats take the field against the Commanders.
TreVeyon Henderson
Having joined the Patriots via pick 38 in the second round of April’s draft, Henderson is hardly playing to earn a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. Still, the rookie will be looking to parlay his time on the field into a chance to showcase his dual-threat capabilities. Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, the former Buckeyes team captain should provide an exciting complement to presumed starting back Rhamondre Stevenson — especially on third-down.
Throuhgout training camp, Henderson has demonstrated his value as a blocker, as well as his big-play prowess when catching the ball out of the backfield. While Henderson should get his share of carries against the Commanders defensive line, his performance as a backfield receiver could earn him some notable attention.
Jared Wilson
New England selected Wilson with pick 95 in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As such, the former Gerogia Bulldog has the chance to become an eventual draft steal. Known for his athleticism and versatility, Wilson is already providing a boost to a beleagured Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. His 4.84 seconds of running time in the 40-yard dash placed him at the top of his position at the NFL Scouting Combine. Both his speed and strength have been on display during one-on-one drills, including those which occurred at joint practice on Wednesday.
To date, Wilson has spent much of his time aligning at left guard with the first-team unit on offense. Should he receive early looks at the position on Friday, Vrabel and the coaching staff may be tipping their hand on whether the rookie lineman may have earned a spot in the line’s starting rotation.
Efton Chism, III
Despite his status as an undrafted rookie, Chism continues to be heralded as a prototypical slot receiver in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense. Not only does he possess the agility to fluidly change direction, but he also is sure-handed and surprisingly strong at the catch point. In addition to his prowess as a pass catcher, the 5’10” 195-pound receiver is also adept in the game’s third phase — having served as a punt returner, while averaging 21 yards-per-kickoff-return for the Washington Eagles’ special teams unit.
At present, Chism is currently embroiled in an intriguing positional battle with fellow slot receivers Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker. The 23-year-old tied for the team lead with five receptions during Wednesday’s drills against the Commanders. If Chism can continue to have similar success agasint the Washington secondary, he may put himself in prime position to rise within the team’s positional depth chart.
Christian Ellis
Despite being previously considered a bit small compared to typical Patriots linebackers, Elliss‘ 6’2", 231-pound frame projects as a strong fit within Vrabel’s defensive system. In conjunction with new coordinator Terrell Williams, Vrabel is implementing a more aggressive style on defense — one which utilizes smaller and more athletic linebackers such as Elliss.
Unsurprisingly, the four-year veteran has been one of the Pats’ standout offseason performers, to date. In fact, Elliss has already turned in several impressive pass break-ups, while remaining in posisition to make plays on nearly every rep. With each passing day, he continues to prove his value within New England’s new-look defense — while validating the faith which Vrabel and the Patriots’ brain trust has shown in him. While the extent of Elliss’ playing time against the Commanders remains unclear, his usage should provide insight into his potential role this season.
D.J. James
Though James was considered a slot corner for much of his rookie season, he has a great deal of experience on the outside from his time at Auburn, as well as his first collegiate stop at Oregon. The 24-year-old will fight for the ball at the catch point and has shown no apprehension in showcasing his physicality. At 5’11” and 184 pounds, James may be considered undersized for play along the perimeter. However, he has played much bigger than his frame when filling in for either Gonzalez or Davis during team drills.
Upon Davis’ brief return to the field last week, James was aligned opposite the Pats prominent free-agent acquisition at the top of the depth chart. When Davis was absent, he remained atop the Pats depth chart, patrolling the perimeter alongside veteran corner Alex Austin. Overall, James has performed well enough to earn serious consideration for a roster spot this year. Should he turn in a strong showing against Washington, the second-year corner could solidify his place in New England’s defensive backfield.
