Patriots Do Something Not Done Since 2020
The New England Patriots were able to pull off a big-time Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a great way to start the new era under new head coach Jerod Mayo.
When everything was said and done, the Patriots ended up winning the game by a final score of 16-10.
Ben Volin of the Boston Globe shared that New England accomplished something that they hadn't done since 2020 with the win. They hadn't won a season-opener since that campaign.
After a full offseason of the national media predicting a miserable season for the Patriots, the team came out and sent a statement. It could still turn into a long year, but they started it right.
New England will now prepare for their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. A second win in a row would start turning some heads. Once again, they will be the underdogs.
This was exactly the way that the team wanted to start things. They just went through a hard offseason full of a lot of change.
Mac Jones was traded away and Drake Maye was drafted to be the new long-term quarterback. Jacoby Brissett is the new starting quarterback, but Maye is without question the franchise signal caller moving forward. Bill Belichick also ended up parting ways with the franchise.
Despite all of that change and a roster that the national media isn't high on, the Patriots showed that they should not be doubted.
All of that being said, fans should be very excited with the way that New England played this afternoon. They may not be a team that makes a run to the playoffs, but they're not going to go down without a fight. It's clear that they're going to compete as hard as they can each and every week.
It wasn't a pretty win, but a win is a win and the Patriots deserve praise for taking care of business.
