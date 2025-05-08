Patriots Draft Pick Lands Major Praise From Anonymous NFL Exec
Throughout the three days of this year's NFL draft, the New England Patriots claimed a good amount of value up and down the board with their acquisitions in all three phases of the game.
But amongst the Patriots' nine collective acquisitions through the seven rounds of this year's draft, there's one name managing to land some intriguing comments his way from an anonymous NFL executive: Washington State wide receiver and 69th-overall pick Kyle Williams.
Recently, a veteran NFC personnel man was asked by ESPN's Mike Reiss about Williams and his fit in the league, and it's clear he saw some appealing traits from the Washington State product through the pre-draft process.
"Really good player -- explosive, nimble, good hands, impressive [yards after catch]," the NFC exec said.
Williams, the Patriots' third-round wideout selection, comes in as a 6-foot, 186-pounder that has the technical tools to have the chance at being a day one impact player in the New England offense, despite entering the mix as a day two pick.
It's a New England receiving core that's desperately needed another dose of firepower in recent years. Last season, the group failed to have a pass-catcher with over 700 receiving yards for the second-straight year, and in a unit expecting to see some significant growth under Drake Maye in his sophomore campaign, that makes room for Williams to make a noticeable dent in this receiver room.
During his final college season at Washington State, he finished fourth in the FBS for receiving touchdowns at 14, while also leading his team with both 70 receptions and 1,198 yards to go with it, while starting in each of his 13 games.
If the Patriots rookie can manage to carve out an early role in a Patriots offense searching for production and explosiveness through the motions of training camp and preseason, fans could be in for a big surprise from the day two pick.
