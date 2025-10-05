Patriots Star Has Bills' Attention
The New England Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye enter Week 5 looking to improve their record to 3-2.
In order to do so, they have a bit of an upward climb ahead of them in that they will be traveling to Buffalo take on the undefeated (4-0) Bills. Maye will be facing off in a quarterback battle with MVP-winning QB Josh Allen, who is in his eighth season in the league.
But, Maye is not to be overlooked.
The Patriots' signal caller is coming off a game against the Carolina Panthers which saw him post a quarterback rating of 155.6, just a few points away from a perfect score.
His performance also earned him a passer rating of over 135.0.
As such — at Wednesday's pre-practice media availability, Buffalo Bills head coach Josh McDermott said Maye has made an impression on him ahead of their Week 5 matchup.
“Very impressed," McDermott said of Maye. "Even last year, as a first-year player in our league there’s probably not much that he can’t do. He can throw it, he can run it, he can scramble with it, they've got quarterback designed runs ... He’s off to a great start. I’m sure they feel good about him as an organization as well."
Maye finished the day against the Panthers by throwing for two touchdowns and 203 yards (14 completions on 17 attempts). He rushed for an additional 11 on the ground in addition to running for one touchdown.
On the season so far, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft has a completion percentage of 74.0 (316 completions on 461 attempts).
"Like I said, [Maye] is very effective." McDermott also said when the media pointed out Maye leads the league with his completion percentage. "Josh McDaniels does a phenomenal job with him [and] every quarterback that I've seen him with. [Maye] has got a great coaching staff behind him and a great supporting cast around him."
Allen and Maye will face off against one another in a Sunday Night Football matchup; kick-off is slated for 8:20 p.m. EST on Oct. 5.
Maye has passed for 988 yards on the year so far in addition to throwing for seven touchdowns. He's also ran for two scores across 24 carries (98 rushing yards).
He is only the third quarterback in NFL history to have a 135.0+ passer rating, a passing TD and a rushing TD in multiple games in a season. Allen is also on that short list, in addition to Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.
