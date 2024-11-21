Patriots QB Drawing Pro Bowl Comparison
The New England Patriots could not be more pleased with what they have seen from rookie quarterback Drake Maye since he took over as the team's starter. He has far surpassed the expectations that had been set for him.
Maye has already started showing off the superstar potential that the Patriots saw in him when they drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He has shown off elite arm talent, top-notch football IQ, and leadership well beyond his years.
With that being said, one of his current teammates spoke out and dropped a major comparison for him to another current NFL star quarterback.
Hunter Henry, New England's starting tight end, believes that Maye is a very similar player to Justin Herbert. Of course, Henry previously played with Herbert before joining the Patriots.
“Justin’s a special player, but, you know, Drake’s a very special player, too," Henry said. "You know, both — I think the size always helps. I mean, Drake is a big guy, and, you know, Justin, obviously, is a very big guy. The mobility always helps, too; being able to create plays on the run, not just passing, but also with his feet.”
Being compared to a quarterback like Herbert is a huge honor for any player. When that player is a rookie, it's even more impressive.
So far this season, Maye has completed 66.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 260 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At 22 years old, the sky is the limit for New England's young quarterback. If he's able to reach that full potential, the Patriots are going to be in a very good place.
New England now needs to focus on bringing in the right pieces around Maye. A better offensive line will be needed and a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver should be a priority as well. Adding those two things will make life much easier on him.
Fans are going to have a lot of fun over the next few years of watching the young quarterback grow. If all goes according to plan, he'll lead the Patriots back to the playoffs sooner rather than later.
