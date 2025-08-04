Patriots Drake Maye Grateful for Veteran Receiver
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is finding both confidence and comfort within the team’s new-look offense.
Entering his first full season as the Pats’ starter, the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft now has weapons which allow him to make plays on multiple types of throws. One such big-play threat — with whom he has developed a strong connection during training camp — is two-time All-Pro Stefon Diggs. In fact, Diggs’ prowess and professionalism are already commanding Maye’s respect, as well as earning his praise.
“I think it's just his mindset, just attacking the football,” Maye said of Diggs following Thursday’s practice. “A guy like that, with his stature, who's caught a lot of touchdowns in this league and made a lot of big plays, he wants to go get the football. And he tells me all the time, ‘If the ball's in the air, it's going to be mine.’ So, I think it's comforting hearing that from a guy who's gone out there and proved it.”
Maye, in his rookie campaign, played in 13 games, starting 12 after taking over for veteran incumbent Jacoby Brissett. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast.
In order to support Maye’s need for on-field sustenance, the Patriots fortified their corps of pass catchers by adding one of the NFL’s most explosive playmakers in Diggs. The two sides reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal — including $26 million guaranteed — in March. Last season, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Houston Texans, catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, an ACL injury not only ended his campaign, it also put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy.
Yet, Diggs has been a full participant since the start of camp. His fluid movement, combined with his impressive performance on the field have left little doubt that he is ready to be a strong contributor to New England’s offense in short order. When healthy, Diggs immediately upgrades the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.
Still, Diggs’ greatest contribution to both Maye and the Patriots offense as a whole is his experience and candid style of leadership. Never shy of being vocal on the sideline as a member of the Buffalo Bills, he was also voted a captain in his first year with the Texans last season. Though it may be early to determine if such a fate is in store for him with the Patriots in 2025, Maye is already grateful for the wisdom, counsel and honesty of his valuable new teammate.
In short, Diggs will tell Maye exactly what ne needs to hear — good, bad or indifferent.
“Oh yeah, that’s huge. I think that's kind of what we're trying to build around here, Maye said of Diggs. “I think it starts with the head coach telling you what you need to hear, instead of what you want to hear. That’s a good start to where we want to go. And I think there's times where you need to love somebody up a little extra. But I think it comes down from the head coach and it's kind of top down.”
