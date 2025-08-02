Patriots Camp Takeaways: Drake Maye Struggles During Scrimmage
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots welcomed fans back to the confines of Gillette Stadium for an in-stadium training camp practice on Friday evening.
It was the team’s ninth organized practice of 2025 training camp. For the first time this summer, fans in attendance were treated to a light scrimmage in which quarterback Drake Maye and his “blue” team faced off with the “white team” led by reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
Joining Maye on his Blue team were receivers Stefon Diggs, Kyle Williams, Kendrick Bourne and Efton Chism, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and tight end Austin Hooper.
Dobbs’ “White” squad featured receivers DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, running back TreVeyon Henderson and tight end Hunter Henry.
Here are some of the evening’s highlights from a clear and pleasant summer afternoon and evening at Gillette Stadium.
Roll Call:
Prior to Friday’s scrimmage, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel announced that the following players would not be participating: WR Mack Hollins, CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Carlton Davis, DL Keion White, C Garrett Bradbury, RB Antonio Gibson, LB Jahlani Tavai, DL Joshua Farmer and OL Sidy Sow.
Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe is the lone Patriot remaining on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Quarterback Snapshot:
Despite entering the evening having thrown zero interceptions since the start of camp, Maye threw two during Friday’s scrimmage. His first came on a thre intended for Diggs, which appeared to bounce off the All-Pro into the waiting hands of linebacker Robert Spillane. Maye threw his second pick during the two-minute drill — a pass intended for rookie Kyle Williams. Cornerback Alex Austin intercepted the pass, nearly returning it for a touchdown before sliding just shy of the end zone. The 22-year-old finished the evening by completing 9 of 18 with a trick-play touchdown featuring both Stevenson and Williams.
Conversely, Dobbs enjoyed one of his more solid performances, completing 8-of-9 with a 50-yard touchdown strike to Boutte with cornerback Marcellas Dial in coverage. The Pats backup looked more comfortable throwing the deep ball than he has during previous camp practices.
Rookie Ben Wooldridge completed 1-of-4 with an interception in relief duty for Team White. Wooldridge attempted to complete a pass over the middle which bounced off the hands of rookie running back Lan Larison, which was picked by veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins.
Offense Observations:
While Boutte and Williams turned in aesthetically pleasing scoring receptions, the story of the day for the offense was turnovers. In addition to Maye’s pair of interceptions. Stevenson also fumbled the ball when cornerback Brandon Crossley knocked the ball loose from his grasp. In light of his recent struggles with ball security, Stevenson’s ability to maintain control of the football will be closely watched in the coming days.
Though the kicking game is firmly rooted in special teams, the Pats pair of legs were responsible for points during Friday’s exhibition. Rookie Andres Borregales connected on field goals from 42 and 53 yards and one extra point. Incumbent John Parker Romo made a 33-yard field goal, as well as two extra points.
Defense Observations:
Linebacker Robert Spillane continues to make his presence felt within New England’s defense. Spillane intercepted Maye for the first time in training camp and then recovered a fumble on the next drive. Throughout camp, the 29-year-old has routinely aligned with the first-team defense, taking command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane continues to lead by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic
Saftey Jaylinn Hawkins showcased his value within a talented position group by turning in a solid showing. Hawkins had two interceptions, including one on which he diagnosed a trick play attempting to connect Baker. Despite the recent stellar play of rookie Craig Woodson and second-year smasher Dell Pettus, Hawkins’ ability to play free safety may make him a valuable piece within the Pats’ secondary this season.
Injury Watch:
Receiver Kendrick Bourne left Friday’s scrimmage early after catching a first-down pass from Maye. Bourne landed awkwardly on his left leg and subsequently limped off the field. After briefly being attended to by the team’s training staff, he left for the locker room and did not return.
Second-year offensive lineman Caedan Wallace also left the field on Friday, due to suffering an undisclosed injury. Wallace becomes the latest offensive lineman to suffer from injuries, joining center Garrett Bradbury and guard Sidy Sow, while tackle Vederian Lowe remains on PUP.
For the Win?
While Dobbs’ “Team White” scored a 17-13 win via conventional scoring, Vrabel and the Pats chose to implement a new scoring system for this scrimmage. Guest scorekeeper — as well as the team’s vice president of football operations — John Streicher awarded points for significant yardage gains, third-down conversions, efficiency, tackles for loss, takeaways, and third-down stops Using Streicher’s scoring method, Team White defeated Team Blue 47-38.
Up Next:
The Patriots will enjoy a two-day break from practices before returning to the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for the tenth day of organized sessions on Monday. Practice is scheduled to begin at 10:15am.
