Patriots' Will Campbell Shuts Down Concerns With Breakout Performance
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell is understandably excited to begin his pro career. Yet, he remains intensely focused on getting down to business on the gridiron — even amid his recent struggles.
Throuhgout the Pats’ first nine training camp practices, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has had his share of ups and downs. At times, Campbell has looked quite proficient, especially in run blocking during team drills. However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure. Still, the former LSU Tiger is willing to turn each success or setback into a valuable lesson based on some good advice from his offensive coordinator.
“Josh McDaniels told me a couple weeks ago, ‘You don’t lose. You learn or you win,’” Campbell told reporters following Friday evening’s in-stadium scrimmage. “I’m a rookie. I’m out here learning…Some things I did in college dont work out here [in the NFL.] … Everything that you do that doesn’t go your way is something that you learn from.”
Arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s class, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. Still, the biggest question surrounding him is his arm length and wingspan measurements. Though he stands at 6'6" and weighs 319 pounds, he failed to meet the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during the official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.
On this premise, several pundits have openly speculated as to whether a move inside to guard may be within Campbell’s best interest. However, Campbell’s usage during Friday’s session seems to solidify his bid to become the team’s starting left tackle and blindside protector for quarterback Drake Maye. The rookie held his blocks well throughout the night, losing only one bull-rush to defensive end Truman Jones.
At his best, Campbell is not only a physical, technically-proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, the 21-year-old is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills. Having scouted him extensively over the past few months, the Patriots brain trust seems confident that Campbell’s ability and skillset will earn him the spot along what many expect to be a revamped offensive line.
While Campbell is confident in his abilities, he is also keenly cognizant of the growing pains likely to befall all rookies. Still, he remains assured that his football IQ will help him overcome his deficiencies and find success.
