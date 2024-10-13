Patriots' Drake Maye Achieves Huge Feat in Debut

Drake Maye's first career touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte (40-yard TD) traveled 51.7 yards in the air, the longest completion by a Patriots quarterback over the last three seasons.



🔹 Target Separation: 0.8 yds

🔹 Completion Probability: 26.7%



