Patriots' Drake Maye Lands Striking Fantasy Football Outlook
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye certainly showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie campaign, utilizing both his arm and his legs to establish himself as one of the most impressive young signal-callers in the NFL.
Of course, Maye still has plenty to prove. He threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while also fumbling nine times, so he definitely needs to do a better job of taking care of the football. But is the sophomore actually being overlooked in Fantasy Football?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks so, naming Maye among the five most undervalued quarterbacks in Fantasy Football heading into 2025, noting that his supporting cast is considerably better this time around.
"The Patriots put a ton of effort into improving their offense this offseason," Knox wrote. "They added Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses to the O-line before using the fourth overall pick on left tackle Will Campbell. They also added Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins to the skill group before drafting running back TreVeyon Henderson and wideout Kyle Williams."
Knox also mentioned the Patriots' new coaching staff, particularly head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
"The Patriots may not be a playoff contender this season, but Maye's support system will be leaps and bounds better than it was a year ago," Knox added. "The 22-year-old has starting potential in most fantasy formats and is worth considering well ahead of his current ADP."
Maye's current ADP is 118th overall and 19th among quarterbacks, so there may certainly be some value in picking up the former No. 3 overall pick.
All of that being said, sophomore slumps are a thing, so there is no guarantee that Maye will display drastic improvement in Year 2. We'll see what happens.
