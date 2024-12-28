Analyst Makes Jerod Mayo Declaration After Patriots' Latest Loss
Every time it looks like the New England Patriots have made some progress, they take another step backward.
After hanging tough with the Buffalo Bills on the road last week, the Patriots were absolutely routed by the Los Angeles Chargers, 40-7, at home on Saturday afternoon.
Naturally, questions about Jerod Mayo's job security once again surfaced in the midst of New England's blowout loss, and Paul Hembekides of ESPN posed a very interesting question: why did the Pats go with Mayo over Mike Vrabel?
ESPN's Trey Wingo then offered his own response, saying that the Patriots' decision never made sense.
All signs seem to be pointing to Mayo returning in 2025. However, this horrendous loss certainly didn't do his standing as head coach any favors.
The general consensus is that so long as the Patriots' locker room doesn't implode over the final two weeks of the regular season, Mayo will be back next year. Mayo himself also appears to be believe he will be back on the sidelines next September based on his recent comments.
But let's say New England ends the season by getting absolutely blasted by the Bills next week. Is his job still 100 percent safe?
Some have openly called for Mayo's job thanks to the many mistakes he has made throughout his debut campaign as head coach, both in terms of X's and O's and for how he has handled himself in postgame press conferences.
On one hand, Mayo was not exactly handed an uber-talented roster to work with. The Pats have the worst set of skill position players in football, their offensive line is an unmitigated disaster and they have even had issues defensively.
But at some point, the head coach has to be accountable.
