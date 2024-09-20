Patriots’ Drake Maye Makes NFL Debut
With the New England Patriots down big to the New York Jets in the fourth quarter of their Thursday Night Football matchup, the team decided to give rookie quarterback Drake Maye a shot.
After much anticipation, Maye finally got to see the field.
In the short time that he was on the field, Maye ended up completing four of his eight pass attempts for 22 yards. He was also sacked two times.
Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots' offense looked bad all game long. Giving the rookie some playing time was good to see.
Despite not winning the Week 1 starting job, Maye is viewed as the future of the franchise. During the preseason, he showed flashes of having a big and accurate arm.
It will be interesting to see what the quarterback situation looks like moving forward. More than likely, Brissett will resume his starting duties in Week 4, but Jerod Mayo may have to consider making a change at some point.
So far through the first three weeks, New England has not had much of a passing game. If they want to give the rookie a chance, he could make them a more dangerous all-around offensive unit.
Unfortunately, with the loss to the Jets, the Patriots dropped to 1-2. After their huge Week 1 upset, things have come back down to reality.
New England is not expected to compete for the playoffs this season. They can afford to take their time with the No. 3 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. However, getting him reps this season would be valuable for his development and his future.
Those reps started tonight and it will be interesting to see when the next action he sees will end up being.
