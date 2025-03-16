Patriots' Drake Maye Lands Odd Offseason Take
The New England Patriots entered the offseason knowing that they needed to get quarterback Drake Maye a whole lot of help.
This past year, the Patriots had both the worst offensive line and the worst receiving corps in the NFL, and very few would argue that.
So, with New England owning the most cap space in football heading into free agency, you would think the Pats would be able to supply Maye with a whole bunch of supporting talent, right?
Well, not exactly. The Patriots have failed to land any significant help for Maye thus far, only signing offensive tackle Morgan Moses and ancillary wide receiver Mack Hollins.
But oddly enough, Sara Marshall still deemed Maye one of New England's biggest winners in free agency.
"The Patriots now seem to comfortably have a starting right tackle with the signing of Morgan Moses, which inevitably allows Mike Onwenu to hold down at right guard," Marshall wrote. "That provides stability on the right side for the quarterback, which wasn't exactly the case for much of the 2024 season. They also have some potential moves to make at center from the current roster, which is a plus, and they added an under-the-radar good option at wide receiver in Mack Hollins."
I mean, yeah: the Pats added a decent tackle and brought in an interesting receiver, but the fact of the matter is that Moses is far from elite, and Hollins has had just one season where he crested 500 yards in his entire NFL career.
The Patriots were hoping to add Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin at wide out, but that dream died fairly quickly. They also missed out on Cooper Kupp, and they struck out on all of the top available offensive linemen.
There is still time for New England to make some moves, but it's looking more and more like the Pats will have to rely on the NFL Draft, and based on what happened last spring, that's a scary thought.
