Patriots’ Drake Maye Opens Up About Josh Allen Friendship
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is looking forward to facing off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
During his brief NFL career, Maye has had the opportunity to get to know Allen, where the two have become friendly.
"I got to know him through the same agency. I got to know him, and we share a lot of the same things. We like playing golf. He’s very down to earth; I like to say I’m down to earth. He’s a great player. Golly, it’s fun watching him. He makes some plays every week that you’re like, ‘Man, that’s pretty cool.’ So, he’s the MVP of the league, and sadly to say it’s fun to watch him, but we’re going to play him on Sunday, so it’s a little different mindset," Maye said.
Maye is adopting the mindset that he has to be on his best game if he wants to beat the MVP of the league. Maye also expressed how much respect he has for Allen.
"He’s just the ultimate – he wants the ball in his hands to win the game. With the game on the line, the ball is in Josh’s hand a lot, and he ends up making the play. That’s what I’ve learned. He’s so versatile. I think that’s what makes it so tough on defenses is what he can do, extend plays, play in the pocket. In the running game, he has the extra hat, and he’s commanding the offense. He’s been doing that for a while at a very high level, and like I said, it’s fun to watch, but now we’re playing against him," Maye said.
It won't be easy for the Pats to pull off a win against the Bills, but they have to beat the best if they want to be the best.
Allen and the Bills have set the bar in the AFC East and the Pats have to go through them if they want to win the division.
A win on the road against the Bills could go a long way for the Pats as they look towards making a statement in the 2025 season.
