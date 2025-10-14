Patriots' Drake Maye Praised by Sports Mogul
Another "W" for the New England Patriots means more high praise for Drake Maye from many in the world of sports media.
As the hype around their Sunday Night Football win over the Buffalo Bills started to wear off a bit, the Patriots would find themselves taking a trip down to the bayou to take on the 1-4 New Orleans Saints. A game many felt was very winnable for the Pats, but if they lost, it could tarnish all the momentum the team has right now.
Despite some controversial calls that many have pointed out since the game ended, the Patriots finished off the Saints in a 25-19 win to advance to 4-2. Maye would have another stellar performance, going 18 of 26 with 261 yards and three touchdowns.
The second-year signal caller out of UNC is continuing from where he left off last Sunday night. Despite some defensive mishaps that, for a time, kept the Saints in the game, it's even clearer now that the Patriots can most likely evolve into something special in 2025.
Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy seems to agree.
After the Pats got the win, Portnoy hopped on his socials to let everyone know just how he feels about the state of affairs for the Patriots.
The Massachusetts native posted a video on both Instagram and Twitter highlighting how great it is to be a Pats fan right now and how easy it would have been for the team to kick back and relax after their win over the Bills just a week ago.
"So many teams, so many young teams would go into New Orleans, sleepwalk, and lose—not us," the founder of Barstool Sports passionately said. "Vrabel doesn't let 'um sleep. And then you got this guy, number 10, Drake Maye. You're watching a Hall of Famer be born."
Portnoy sounds like every Pats fan right now, and rightfully so.
Maye looked like a veteran out there. He played like he had beaten the Saints multiple times over his career. His touchdown to DeMario Douglas looked crisp and clean as ever. The Patriots now have their best six-game start since 2019, when a particular Super Bowl champion was under center in Foxborough.
There's a lot for Pats fans all over the Northeast who are hyped right now, and it's going to be fun to see if Portnoy keeps his reactive videos coming about the Patriots as the season goes on.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!