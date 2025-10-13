Patriots Waive OL from 2024 Draft Class
The New England Patriots will be moving forward without the services of yet another member of their seemingly ill-fated NFL Draft class of 2024.
The Pats have officially announced the release of reserve offensive lineman Layden Robinson from (IR) injured reserve. The 24-year-old reverted to IR in late August after originally being waived/injured by the team during final roster cuts.
Per NFL regulations, any player released via injury settlement will receive a payment for the time they are expected to be injured and can then sign with any team other than that which released him.
Robinson was selected by New England in Round 4 with selection 103 in last year’s draft. He appeared in 13 games for the Patriots, starting 11, while playing both left and right guard. Despite showing flashes of promise in his rookie season, Robinson struggled in pass protection throughout much of training camp. In turn, he began to fall within the team’s depth chart before incurring an undisclosed injury in August.
Despite his struggles at a pro level, Robinson possesses an impressive collegiate resume. The 6’4” 302-pound lineman was a pivotal leader in the locker room and a staple of the Aggies’ offensive line. Wallace started 33 games over three seasons, primarily lining up at right guard. He played in all 10 games during the 2020 season, before starting 10 of 12 games during the 2021 season. The former Texas A&M standout started every game at right guard in 2022 and remained the starter in 2023.
With Robinson’s release, only three players remain from the Patriots 2024 Draft class: quarterback Drake Maye, offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, and cornerback Marcellas Dial, who is currently on season-ending injured reserve. In his first season at New England’s helm, head coach Mike Vrabel — along with Ryan Cowden, Vice President of Player Personnel — have worked with incumbent Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf in remaking the team’s personnel.
At present, New England’s 2024 draft class is as follows:
Round 1 (Pick 3 overall): QB Drake Maye: Current Patriots Starter
Round 2 (Pick 37 overall): WR Ja’Lynn Polk: Traded
Round 3 (Pick 68 overall): OL Caedan Wallace: Reserve guard/tackle
Round 4 (Pick103 overall): OG Layden Robinson: Released from Injured Reserve
Round 4 (Pick 110 overall): WR Javon Baker: Released
Round 6 (Pick 180 overall): CB Marcellas Dial: Injured Reserve
Round 6 (Pick 193 overall): QB Joe Milton: Traded
Round 7 (Pick 231 overall): TE Jaheim Bell: Released
