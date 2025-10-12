Drake Maye, Kayshon Boutte Give Patriots Halftime Lead over Saints
As they battle the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, the New England Patriots are hoping to remain in the win column heading into Week 7.
The Patriots (3-2) entered this matchup on the heels of an impressive 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Saints avoided the franchise's first 0-5 start since 1996 when they overcame an early 14-3 deficit last week to defeat the New York Giants.
The Pats and Saints have each had their share of ups and downs during this weekend’s matchup at Caesars Superdome. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has completed11-of-13 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, thus far, with the Pats set to have the ball to begin the second half.
In that vein, here is a look at the action from the first half from New Orleans.
First Quarter:
The Saints struck first in Week 6, as quarterback Spencer Rattler led his offense on a five-play, 59-yard drive. New Orleans appeared poised for a quick score on a deep-right 53-yard pass to receiver Chris Olave, who took full advantage of a mismatch in coverage by Pats’ safety Kyle Dugger. Still, New England’s defensive front held New Orleans in check, forcing them to settle for a 43-yard field goal from kicker Blake Grupe.
New Orleans suffered a similar fate on their next offensive series, gaining 43-yards on ten plays. Yet, the Saints could not get a scoring strike in place, relying on Groupe’s leg from 48 yards.
Conversely, New England nearly started their own version of Mardi Gras to the endzone in their first two series on offense. Led by Maye, the Pats traveled 65 yards on just four plays. In this case, the highlight of the drive was a 53-yard touchdown to receiver DeMario Douglas. The Pats’ veteran took advantage of bad safety defense to earn the deep-ball score, giving the Patriots a 7-3 lead with 10:52 left in the first quarter.
New England once again found their way to the end zone, as Maye led his team 69 yards on six plays. Douglas seemingly had his second touchdown of the game — a 61-yard, acrobatic score, showcasing his athleticism. Unfortunately, a questionable pass-interference call against receiver Stefon Diggs nullified the touchdown. Maye and the Patriots remained undaunted, as New England’s starter found wideout Kayshon Boutte for a 25-yard touchdown — giving the Pats a 14-6 lead with time expiring in the first quarter.
Second Quarter:
New Orleans opened the second stanza with their first touchdown drive of the game — a 10-play, 59-yard series which drained 5:05 off the clock. Rattler put en emphasis on the drive with a 17-yard strike to Olave, putting the Saints into New England territory. The drive was capped by gadget weapon Taysom Hill taking the direct snap into the end zone for one-yard touchdown run, cutting the Patriots lead to 14-13.
The Saints took a 16-14 lead on their ensuing second quarter drive, an eight-play, 27-yard drive which culminated in a 38-yard field goal from Grupe.
With one final chance to possess the ball in the closing moments of the second quarter, Maye began his take his team on a quest to retake the lead, starting with a 12-yard completion to tight end Hunter Henry to nearly put the Pats within field goal range. Yet, Maye and and Pats would not be denied a trip to the endzone. New England’s “QB1” once again connected with Boutte on a 28-yard scoring pass.
Though Maye was originally ruled short of converting on the two-point attempt, the second-look deemed the try to be successful as the Pats took a 22-16 lead with 0:31 remaining in the half.
Injury Watch:
Patriots' edge rusher Harold Landry left the game early in first quarter during a run from Rattler. Landry remained down after the play as head coach Mike Vrabel came on to the field to kneel alongside him. He ultimately walked off slowly under his own power. While Landry was evaluated away from the playing field, he returned to the Pats defense for the next series.
