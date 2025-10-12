Officiating Crew Under Fire from Patriots Win
NFL official Adrian Hill is on the hot seat. The New England Patriots defeated the New Orleans Saints 25-19, with another win for new head coach Mike Vrabel. This allowed the Patriots to further their momentum by clinching a current 4-2 record. But it wasn't all sunshine. Hill and the rest of the referees made several questionable calls in what can only be summed up as an abominable officiating effort as a whole.
Both the Saints and New England suffered from bad or non-calls, but it was clear Vrabel and the Pats got the worst of it.
New England had one touchdown and 113 yards of offensive effort taken away — which started off fairly early with quarterback Drake Maye throwing a stunning 61-yard bomb to wide receiver DeMario Douglas. Only for the officials to throw a flag and take the score away.
The flag was thrown for a non-existent offensive pass interference, initially called on tight end Austin Hooper, only to be later revised and claimed to be on fellow-WR Stefon Diggs.
Vrabel was visibly irate at the decision after the decision was made following Douglas celebrating with his teammates in the endzone.
Later on in the fourth quarter with around 10 minutes remaining — another 50+ yard pass from Maye was taken away. This time the flag was thrown following Diggs catching the ball for another pass interference call.
Saints corner Quincy Riley was also called for defensive pass interference which set the Patriots up at the 50-yard line later on, which many saw as a makeup call.
Hill has been a league official since the 2010 season. He got his start in college officiating back in 2004 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and then Conference USA. The University of Buffalo and John Hopkins alum worked his way up from line judge, side judge and field judge before being promoted to referee status.
Despite the poor officiating, the Patriots were still able to secure the win which brings them to their first 4-2 start since 2019. Maye also joins Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Dan Marino as the only signal callers 23 or younger with 200+ pass yards and a 100+ passer rating in five consecutive games.
After all of the calls, the two touchdowns scored in the first quarter still marked the first time the Patriots have scored at least 14 points in the first quarter of a game since 2021 against the New York Jets.
