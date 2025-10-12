Officiating Crew Under Fire from Patriots Win

🚨HISTORICALLY BAD GAME🚨



THE REFS CALLED ANOTHER AWFUL PENALTY ON THE #PATRIOTS — A FAKE OFFENSIVE PASS INTERFERENCE ON STEFON DIGGS 51-YARD CATCH.



The refs also made up a call on the Pats on their 60-yard touchdown play.



THIS NEEDS TO BE INVESTIGATED.pic.twitter.com/Yn4ZZG5p2A